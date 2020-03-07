The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Confidence Interval: Sanders Still Has A Shot

Welcome to another episode of Confidence Interval, where we make a persuasive case for a political argument, and then reveal just how confident we really are.

In this video, managing editor Micah Cohen makes the case that despite former Vice President Joe Biden’s success on Super Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders still has a shot at the Democratic nomination.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/confidence-interval-bernie-sanders-still-has-a-chance-to-win-the-nomination/

