Biden Refers To Staunch Sanders Defenders As &#8216;Bernie Brothers&#8217;

During a phone call with donors Friday, former Vice President Joe Biden made a quaint riff on the name for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) most ardent supporters, referring to the group as the “Bernie brothers.”

According to Politico, the vice president warned in the call that his campaign needed to prepare for hostilities that may come during the primaries as he continues to go head-to-head with Sanders. In the call he specifically referenced the “Bernie brothers,” a formal label for the young, staunch defenders and sometimes aggressive supporters of Sanders, usually called “Bernie bros.”

“What we can’t let happen is let this primary become a negative bloodbath,” Biden told more than 100 donors, according to Politico. “I know I’m going to get a lot of suggestions on how to respond to what I suspect will be an increasingly negative campaign that the Bernie brothers will run. But we can’t tear this party apart and reelect Trump. We have to keep our eyes on the ball, in my view.”

Twitter had a field day with the remark.

Bernie Brothers like Briahna Gray, Nina Turner, Ilhan Omar & Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez need to rein in their toxic masculinity if we want to defeat Donald Trump. — Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) March 7, 2020

looolloloool it’s been a long, awful week but the full spelling out of “Bernie Brothers” by Biden is what finally broke me https://t.co/W081T6az3B — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) March 7, 2020

"Bernie Brothers" sounds like a Long Island bagel shop https://t.co/Sx6vH1x8J8 — Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) March 7, 2020

