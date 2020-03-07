Stunning and Yet Not

Articles

Saturday, 07 March 2020

An interchange from the President’s visit yesterday to the CDC in which he said he was resisting allowing that cruise ship off San Francisco to disembark passengers since it would inflate the numbers of infections in the US and that those “weren’t our fault.” The people on board the ship are overwhelmingly American citizens.

Trump on decision whether to let Americans off cruise ship: "I would rather, because I like the numbers being where they are, I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn't our fault." pic.twitter.com/jYnXjlaAqt — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 7, 2020

