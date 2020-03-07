The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Stunning and Yet Not

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

An interchange from the President’s visit yesterday to the CDC in which he said he was resisting allowing that cruise ship off San Francisco to disembark passengers since it would inflate the numbers of infections in the US and that those “weren’t our fault.” The people on board the ship are overwhelmingly American citizens.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/UkYKTRIG1Fw/stunning-and-yet-not

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version