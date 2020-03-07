WH's Larry Kudlow Lies Again To American People: Coronavirus 'Looks Relatively Contained'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020

In times of any kind of U.S. national crisis, whether it's in foreign policy, economic or health related, the American people want to rely on the president and their administration to be honest to the American people and inform them as best they can. That is not the case with the Trump administration. Instead of getting competent medical and CDC people leading press conferences to the White House press corps, we get narcissistic buffoons claiming that we already have a cure almost done and COVID-19 has been totally contained because Trump is totally awesome and handled it perfectly. On Friday, Larry Kudlow, Trump's chief economic advisor (which is ludicrous on its face), continued the trend of mis-truths, lies and unconscionable asinine comments about the coronavirus outbreak in America. And what makes Kudlow's comments even more dangerous and moronic is that he was appointed to the Coronavirus Task Force. “We don’t actually know what the magnitude of the virus is going to be. Although, frankly, so far it looks relatively contained,” he told CNBC. He said this as the US death toll rose to 17 as the state of Florida reported their first fatalities.

