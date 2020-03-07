Chief Of Staff: Mick Mulvaney OUT, Mark Meadows IN

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 16:14 Hits: 7

Acting White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, was let go via tweet during a late Friday news dump following Trump's visit to tornado ravaged Tennessee and his visit to the CDC. Who is going to be Season 4's new Chief of Staff? None other than Congressman Mark Meadows, the darling of Fox News. Announcement (tweet): I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020 Firing tweet that gives Mulvaney a cushy new job: ....I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you!

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/chief-staff-mick-mulvaney-out-mark-meadows