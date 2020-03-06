Politics Podcast: Why Biden Is Now A Big Favorite

Articles

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast’s “Model Talk,” Nate Silver explains why the Democratic primary forecast shifted significantly in Biden’s favor this week. He also discusses changes he’s made to the model and why a comeback would be so challenging for the Sanders campaign.

