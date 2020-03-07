The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Names Rep. Mark Meadows As New Chief Of Staff

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

President Donald Trump announced that Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) will be his new White House chief of staff Friday night. His predecessor, Mick Mulvaney, will become special envoy to northern Ireland.

The decision isn’t wholly out of the blue — Meadows decided not to run for reelection back in December, hinting that he’d serve the President in a “different capacity.”

Meadows, a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, has long been a staunch and vocal Trump ally.

Meanwhile, Trump had become increasingly discontented with Mulvaney amid his impeachment woes. Mulvaney’s self-immolation started burning in earnest after a disastrous press conference where he tacitly agreed with the premise that Trump’s interactions with Ukraine amounted to a quid pro quo.

“Get over it,” he told reporters. “There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy.” He later tried to walk the comments back.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/wlmVOfCeLTk/trump-meadows-mulvaney-white-house-chief-of-staff

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version