As cases of the new coronavirus grow in the U.S., President Trump has been criticized for what some view as inaccurate and misleading statements regarding the coronavirus threat. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara looks into why some say the president’s unique style of communication is not helpful during a public health crisis.

