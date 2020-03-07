House of Representatives, Federal Agencies Prepare to Telework

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020

The U.S. House of Representatives is preparing for the possibility congressional staff members may have to telework because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The preparations are being launched "in light of the unique and unusual circumstances presented by the coronavirus."

U.S. financial regulators are also preparing contingency plans, as there are COVID-19 cases in suburban Washington, New York, San Francisco and New Jersey, all places where regulatory agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and banking regulators have offices.

The Reuters news agency reports the financial watchdogs are allowing more telework, limiting travel and canceling conferences.

