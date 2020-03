Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 21:13 Hits: 2

A federal judge has sharply criticized Attorney General William Barr's handling of the Mueller report, saying Barr made misleading statements potentially to spin the report for the president's benefit.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/06/812989321/federal-judge-slams-barr-over-mueller-report?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics