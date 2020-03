Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 21:13 Hits: 2

Bernie Sanders says he can bring millions of nonvoters into the November election — especially youth. But so far, those voters haven't turned out in the numbers he's been betting on.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/06/812989314/bernies-bet-on-the-youth-vote?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics