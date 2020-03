Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 22:25 Hits: 4

The Trump Administration says the policy change will help law enforcement apprehend criminal suspects. Rights advocates describe it as a serious breach of privacy against vulnerable populations.

(Image credit: Brynn Anderson/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/06/812940401/trump-administration-poised-to-start-collecting-dna-from-immigration-detainees?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics