Republican Governor Ridiculed For His 'Nearly 17' People Tested For Coronavirus

Published on Friday, 06 March 2020

Missouri's Republican Governor Mike Parsons drew jeers yesterday with his 'specific' bullet points for Missouri's COVID-19 response, writing that 'nearly 17' people had already been tested. 'Nearly 17' quickly became an Internet meme. Source: Raw Story On Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO) took to Twitter to assure the public of his efforts to prevent coronavirus outbreaks in his state: Missouri specific:• ZERO confirmed cases• Nearly 17 people have been tested• Testing CAN be done in Missouri• Prisons, nursing homes & mental health facilities are a concern • Schools are always a concern, but young people to not appear to be as prone #COVID19 — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 5, 2020 Commenters on social media were deeply confused by the idea of testing “nearly” 17 people. And some pointed out that even “exactly” 17 people is nowhere near enough:

