Empathy-Free Trump Visits Tornado-Ravaged Tennessee In Full MAGA Gear

Donald Trump visited tornado ravaged Tennessee on Friday afternoon. During the visit he showcased his well known lack of empathy, as sociopaths have a hard time pretending to possess real, human emotions. This exchange, about a young child who was found roaming the streets after his entire family died, is particularly jarring in the exchange he asks: "How did his family do?" The official tells Trump "They're deceased." Trump narrates to the journalists, like he is sharing a storyline, saying: "So his parents were killed. And his sister. So we're going to go see some of the folks." Even worse, he decided to wear a campaign hat while touring the damage. Because nothing says "re-elect me" like a natural disaster, right? Twitter had thoughts: ARE YOU KIDDING ME???Trump while visiting tornado victims in TN tells a story about a boy being carried by the tornado, like it’s the greatest thing he’s ever heard! Then he asks about the parents....People tell him they’re dead along with his sister. No emotion, NOTHING! Idiot! pic.twitter.com/0ZqaQN2OzS — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) March 6, 2020

