Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 21:24 Hits: 0

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with columnists Connie Schultz and Mona Eltahawy about what it means that Elizabeth Warren is pausing her presidential campaign.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/05/812645039/what-the-end-of-warrens-campaign-means-for-the-prospect-of-a-woman-president?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics