Fox Business Host Warns: U.S. Will Have ‘Hundreds Of Thousands’ Of COVID-19 Cases

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 12:58 Hits: 1

It should surprise no one to know that the United States will indeed have hundreds of thousands of cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, given the absolutely incompetent response of the Trump administration. But for Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo to do it on a channel that Trump watches religiously is quite a thing. After the markets closed with the Dow down 1,000 points after being up yesterday, Bartiromo was asked by Bill Hemmer asking her how to factor in the virus' impact on the markets. “We have to expect constant volatility," Bartiromo cautioned. "Up 1,000, down 1,000. A lot of back and forth. Why? Because there’s so much nervousness on Wall Street and throughout the country. We don’t know enough. We have not gotten enough administration. The administration tried to get ahead of that. They said we will see more cases." She continued, “My sources are telling me, and I don’t want to panic anybody … we’re going to see tens of thousands – ultimately hundreds of thousands of cases in the United States. This is going to happen. That’s why the administration is trying to get ahead of it." Except the administration isn't trying to get ahead of it. Not at all. Trump is engaged in some kind of magical thinking. Elizabeth Warren ripped into his incompetence during an interview with Rachel Maddow. “An incompetent administration is like its own natural disaster,” she explained. MSNBC host Chris Hayes has been sounding the alarms all this week on Twitter about how behind the United States is about testing. Here's his latest:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/fox-business-host-warns-sources-say-us