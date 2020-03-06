The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Promises Protection For Pre-Existing Conditions. Yeah, Right.

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Trump spoke at a State TV Fox News Town Hall event Thursday evening, wherein he tried not to slouch, but didn't try not to lie. One of the hosts, Martha MacCallum, asked him about his plans for health care plans to require coverage of pre-existing conditions. Trump spent nearly a full minute trashing Obamacare, especially the individual mandate, impeachment, saying we need to take back the House and keep the Senate, and oh, don't forget impeachment was a hoax. He also acknowledged the Pennsylvania politicians there in the audience. Because why answer the question? At the verrrrry end, though, he managed to squeeze in that pre-existing conditions would be 100% covered.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trump-promises-protection-pre-existing

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version