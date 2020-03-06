Trump Promises Protection For Pre-Existing Conditions. Yeah, Right.

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 12:58 Hits: 1

Trump spoke at a State TV Fox News Town Hall event Thursday evening, wherein he tried not to slouch, but didn't try not to lie. One of the hosts, Martha MacCallum, asked him about his plans for health care plans to require coverage of pre-existing conditions. Trump spent nearly a full minute trashing Obamacare, especially the individual mandate, impeachment, saying we need to take back the House and keep the Senate, and oh, don't forget impeachment was a hoax. He also acknowledged the Pennsylvania politicians there in the audience. Because why answer the question? At the verrrrry end, though, he managed to squeeze in that pre-existing conditions would be 100% covered.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trump-promises-protection-pre-existing