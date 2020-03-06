Airlines Take Staggering Economic Losses From Coronavirus

Articles

There's a lot of economic doom and gloom as a result of the coronavirus epidemic -- and much of it is due to the erratic response of the Trump administration. On Morning Joe, some of the fallout: "He's leaving people unprotected. One more instance of his behavior," Joe Scarborough said. "We're supposed to be leading on this," Mika Brzezinski said. "As Joe mentioned, the front page of the New York Times reports coronavirus could wipe up to 113 billion in worldwide airline revenues this year alone. A staggering new blow to the industry. In Seattle, with major businesses like Twitter, Google and Facebook telling employees to work from home. Some business owners say the city feels like a ghost town. We have this new video from the California Air National Guard hovering over a cruise ship that's now being held off the coast of California. These are troopers delivering test kits after several passengers showed symptoms and officials learned that a patient who died in California earlier this week had recently traveled on that same ship.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/airlines-take-staggering-economic-losses