Light At The End Of The Tunnel: Fauci Says We Should Have 1M Tests Next Week

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 14:31 Hits: 1

Let's hope it's not an oncoming train! CNN's New Day featured a segment with Dr. Anthony Fauci talking about the response to the coronavirus crisis. "We've heard from the vice president recently that we want to make sure people who want to get tested can get tested. People who have concerns can get tested. At the same time we hear that there are not enough tests to go around. What are we supposed to take away from that?" Sanjay Gupta said. "You know, Sanjay, you're right. It's unfortunate that it got off to a slow start. There were some missteps with regard to the CDC's test," Fauci said. "They had a problem. They fixed the problem. Now, by the end of the week they should be able to get out about 75,000 tests. They have now partnered with the private sector so that everything doesn't have to come from the CDC which generally makes tests for the public health segment. When you get the commercial segment, they then can make millions and millions of tests, what you can see in the reasonable future is a dramatic escalation in the number of tests that will be available. But you're absolutely right. Up to this point, there has been a lag in the ability to get tested." Gupta asked how many tests will be available, and when. "Well, what they are telling us -- what the CDC and the FDA is saying, that by the end of the week the beginning of next week, they should be able to get 75,000 tests out there. And by the following week, they can get up to a million tests out there. That's the plan. That's what we're hearing," Fauci said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/light-end-tunnel-fauci-says-we-should-have