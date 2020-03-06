GOP Rep Ken Buck Waves AR-15 Around On Twitter For Manliness

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 17:51 Hits: 10

Ammosexual and NRA beneficiary Ken Buck (guess which party) thought it would be cute to tweet a threat to Beto O'Rourke and Joe Biden today -- with an AR-15 that appears to be handpainted by a glitter-happy Girl Scout troop. I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one? Come and take it. #2A pic.twitter.com/jG2SiXetov — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 6, 2020 Multiple people reported the tweet as threatening violence, and also engaging in utterly unsafe practices when it comes to firearms. Every time I watch this, this part freaks me out. pic.twitter.com/r2wo76IrMO — rzrwiresunrise (@rzrwiresunrise) March 6, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/gop-rep-ken-buck-waves-ar-15-around