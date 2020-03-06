Dissenter Weekly: Espionage Act Reform Unveiled To Protect Journalists, Whistleblower Disclosures

Articles

On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” we break down reform legislation that would help ensure the Espionage Act is no longer used against journalists. It would also expand protections for whistleblower disclosures.

The rights of members of the press that “solicit, obtain, or publish government secrets” would be protected from prosecution, if the bill was passed.

Later in the episode, Gosztola highlights an effort to challenge President Donald Trump’s apparent “enemies purge” of federal government employees.

Gosztola will be in London in May and June to cover a three-week extradition hearing for Assange. The case the United States has brought against him threatens global press freedom.

“Dissenter Weekly” airs every Thursday at 4pm ET on YouTube and Facebook, and covers whistleblower and press freedom news from that week.

This week’s stories:

Espionage Act Reform Would Protect Journalists Like Julian Assange

Trump’s New Enemies Purge Violates Civil Service Laws

Assange Exclusive: OPCW Whistleblowers Confront Leadership’s Attacks, Cover-Up Of Douma Deception

Letter From The Council Of Bar And Law Societies Of Europe

Chelsea Manning has been in jail for 359 days. She owes $250,000 in fines.



Julian Assange has been in jail for 331 days, since he was expelled from the Ecuador embassy in London.



