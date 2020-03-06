Kudlow Still Says COVID-19 Is Contained

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020

Larry Kudlow, top Trump economic advisor and member of the COVID-19 task force was on CNBC this morning telling investors to buy on the dip and that COVID-19 is “contained”, “relatively contained”. (Needless to say, all evidence suggests that is not true.)

Kudlow: Buy on the dip, on COVID-19 "this is contained", "relatively contained." pic.twitter.com/iF4Nheem4i — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 6, 2020

