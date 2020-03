Articles

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is signaling potential support for a probe into former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden and Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings. "I think it's worth taking a look at," McConnell told...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/486294-mcconnell-on-burisma-biden-probe-i-think-its-worth-taking-a-look-at