Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 10:00 Hits: 2

It’s time for a new episode of Nerdcast, POLITICO’s podcast on the White House and politics. Tune in each week to geek out with us as we dive deep into the political landscape and the latest numbers that matter.

POLITICO health care reporter Dan Diamond talks us through the Trump administration's coronavirus response and the many questions being raised about preparedness. Later, campaign reporter Elena Schneider joins Scott to break down Super Tuesday — and the whirlwind week in politics that has the Democratic primary down to just two major candidates: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Subscribe and rate Nerdcast on Apple Podcasts.



Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/06/what-we-learned-in-a-whirlwind-2020-week-122439