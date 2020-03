Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 10:04 Hits: 4

Rep. James Clyburn's recent endorsement helped propel Joe Biden to victories in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday. At StoryCorps in 2007, Cyburn and his granddaughter talk about success and failure.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/06/812340243/encore-james-clyburns-rise-to-popular-south-carolina-democrat?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics