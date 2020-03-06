Trump Supporter Tells CNN She 'Doesn't Believe C-Virus Exists'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 15:58 Hits: 5

It's not nice to make fun of the mentally infirm, no matter what the delusion. And this delusion is a doozy. A Trump supporter, at a rally in North Carolina, telling CNN that she "doesn't believe the Coronavirus exists." REPORTER: You don’t believe coronavirus exists? TRUMP SUPPORTER: I don’t. REPORTER: So the two people who have been reported to have died from it in Washington state, you don’t trust that that’s true? TRUMP SUPPORTER: I don’t trust anything the Democrats do. This is a direct result of decades of brainwashing by Fox News and a so-called president who wants magical realism to protect his election prospects. It's a tragedy. Told one of my coworkers (staunch Trump supporter) today about Trump saying the #coronavirus would "go away once the temperatures start to rise,". He didn't believe that he actually said it, so I showed him the video. His first words: "Doesn't he know it's warm in south China?" — Salty (@SaltySportsNut) February 25, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trump-supporter-tells-cnn-she-doesnt