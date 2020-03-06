Friday News Dump: Does Romney Do The Right Thing Again?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 16:56 Hits: 6

Mitt Romney told Manu Raju yesterday that he is still weighing whether to vote for a subpoena in Burisma probe. He could kill the effort if he votes 'no' on Wednesday. "There's no question the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political," he said. Really, Mitt? Tell us more. Here's hoping his recently-awakened conscience comes up with the right response. It's March, Joe Biden is the Dem frontrunner and that can only mean one thing: the GOP is calling Burisma hearings @mattlaslo https://t.co/wFFEhT7LJo via @vice — Michael Learmonth (@learmonth) March 6, 2020 Meanwhile, Ron Johnson continues to lie and weasel around the subject: Asked why Republicans didn’t investigate Biden/Ukraine when Biden was VP, Ron Johnson first said: “We have been but it is like pulling teeth getting information out of any administration.” But then he acknowledged they started inquiring in 2017.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/friday-news-dump-does-romney-do-right