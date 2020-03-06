Trump Admits He Wants To Cut Social Security And Medicare

Articles

During his Fox News Town Hall Thursday, Donald admitted that there would be cuts coming to American social safety nets under his watch. Trump's state-sponsored television station "serious news" hosts Bret Baier and Martha McCallum hosted Trump during the hour, and the question of the federal deficit finally came up. During the questioning Donald, as usual, bragged about himself and the economy. Trump: The economy is the best economy we’ve ever had; it’s nothing compared to what it’s going to be when the trade deals kick it. MacCallum said, "But if you don’t cut something in entitlements, you’ll never really deal with the debt." Trump: "Oh, we’ll be cutting, but we’ll also have growth like you’ve never had before" Every move the Trump administration has made, whether its tax cuts for the very wealthy or force the Fed to cut rates, their sycophants' favorite talking point is that even though they raised the federal deficit, the real outcome will be to spur economic growth to unparalleled heights. Just like the "confidence fairy" myth that conservatives use, pro-growth talking points occupy the same space. If anything, the Trump tax cuts for the rich hindered economic growth. This morning, Trump tweeted that he was going to protect our social safety nets, reversing what he said a few hours before.

