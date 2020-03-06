The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Federal Judge Says AG Barr Can't Be Trusted, Orders DOJ To Turn Over Unredacted Mueller Report

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

In what legal experts are calling an "extraordinary" opinion, a federal judge found Thursday that Attorney General William Barr exhibited such an egregious "lack of candor" that Barr's redactions of the Mueller report must be reviewed for accuracy. Impugning Barr's "credibility," Judge Reggie Walton wrote that circumstances surrounding his release of the Mueller report call into question the Justice Department's representation that "all of the information" redacted from it "is protected from disclosure" by FOIA exemptions. In other words, Walton wants to review the unredacted receipts for himself. Walton subsequently ordered the Justice Department to submit the full unredacted Mueller report for his review by March 30. Experts in the legal field marveled at the opinion. "By 'extraordinary,' I mean that I've never seen a federal judge accuse the Attorney General of personally misleading the public and lacking credibility," tweeted Daniel Jacobson, an alum of President Obama's White House Counsel's Office.

