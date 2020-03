Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 10:00 Hits: 12

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders acknowledged this week that the young voters he'd been counting on to boost his candidacy had not shown up at the polls in the strong numbers that he had hoped for.

(Image credit: Charles Krupa/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/06/812486517/bernie-sanders-call-for-young-voters-isn-t-working-out-the-way-he-planned?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics