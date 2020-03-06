Trump Will Do Happy Talk Until He Has A Domestic Enemy To Blame

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 03:00 Hits: 9

Ross Douthat is right: It's a testament to the power of partisan psychology that a virus seemingly tailor-mutated to confirm populist priors about the perils of globalized supply chains originating in Red China is being minimized by certain right-wingers because Trump doesn't want it to be a big deal. — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) March 5, 2020 Right-wingers could be demonizing globalism and a foreign country (or several foreign countries, including Iran) right now -- but the main target would be China, and the head of America's right-wing personality cult has a mild mancrush on China's totalitarian leader, as he does on most totalitarian leaders. And, of course, Trump is a lifelong believer in Norman Vincent Peale and the Power of Positive Thinking, so he gives us preposterous happy talk like this, from the White House briefing yesterday:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trump-will-do-happy-talk-until-he-has