WATCH: David Plouffe Makes Brian Kilmeade Furious: Fox News Is Trump's 'Happy Place'

Thursday, 05 March 2020

Obama's former campaign manager joined Trump's favorite place of worship Fox and Friends Thursday morning to discuss the Democratic primary and his new book? Did you even check on that before you asked him, Fox bookers? Whoever is our nominee, it will take all of us registering voters, organizing, creating and sharing content and more to win an election we can’t afford to lose. Some thoughts in both those books on sale today, for adults and kids, about how and why you can make the difference. pic.twitter.com/DUmsn9fAdU — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) March 3, 2020 Everything Plouffe said appeared to make co-host Brian Kilmeade a little upset. After discussing Joe Biden's lack of fundraising, Plouffe turned his attentions to Donald Trump and his obsession with getting re-elected. "Trump's got this [Fox News] network. He's got his unofficial campaign chairman Vladimir Putin. He's got billions of dollars. He's a brilliant marketer, ” Plouffe said. Kilmeade cut him off angrily: "But that is not right. Don’t say his unofficial campaign chairman Vladimir Putin. That's beneath you...” “Listen, he got help last time,” Plouffe retorted.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/brian-kilmeade-furious-after-david-plouffe