Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 15:55 Hits: 3

Warren's decision came after disappointing finishes in the primary. She hadn't won or come in second in any states, and finished third in her home state of Massachusetts.

(Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/05/805052138/sen-elizabeth-warren-drops-out-of-the-2020-presidential-race?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics