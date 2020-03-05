So Much Wrong With Morning Joe's Attack On Bernie's Proposed Spending

Articles

I've been waiting for a good time to bring this up, and today's the day. Morning Joe featured Steve Rattner talking about the cost of various Bernie Sanders programs, including Medicare for All, education spending, and the Green New Deal. (Joe Scarborough loves to present himself as a fiscal conservative, so he loves himself some pearl clutching over the budget.) Now, Steve Rattner was an Obama adviser, and was a major Democratic fundraiser. He started out after college writing about economics and eventually became the New York Times economic reporter. From there, he began working in investment banking and then in private equity. Naturally, he became rich. Unlike a lot of rich people, he seems like a decent guy. He's a calm, rational sort, and I rarely take exception to his views. But here's the part that really irks me. Today he's on Morning Joe, criticizing the huge amount of money that Bernie calls for spending. Without mentioning that he's the chairman and CEO of the private investment group that manages Mike Bloomberg's personal and philanthropic assets. (You know, the guy who recently exited the presidential primary he specifically entered to stop the candidacy of Bernie Sanders.) In that casual way media types have, Joe Scarborough apparently doesn't think that's worth pointing out to his viewers that his expert might have a vested financial interest in making Bernie Sanders sound unelectable.

