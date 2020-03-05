Who, Me? Val Demings Refuses To Answer Whether She's Talked To Biden

Articles

It's the silly season again, where the thoughts of talking heads turn to potential VPs. And now that Joe Biden is leading in the delegate count, speculation will be rampant, as this CNN interview with Rep. Val Demings shows: "All right, Congresswoman. I know I'm not the first person to ask you this and won't be the last, but I trust I'm the one you'll answer here. So what happens if Vice President Biden calls you in a month or two and says, 'Congresswoman, I want you to be my running mate. What's your answer?" John Berman asked. "John, let me say this. I am endorsing Vice President Biden this morning. I'm very, very excited about that. but he needs to be the nominee. We need to do everything we can to make sure that Vice President Biden is the nominee. So I would just say to you let us keep our eyes on the ball and we will cross that bridge when we get there," Demings said. "I can't help but notice there wasn't an answer to that question." "That's absolutely correct." "So are you ruling out the possibility of being on the ticket?" "I'm going to do everything that I possibly can to make sure that Vice President Biden is the next president of the United States. If we had four more years of what we currently have, we would not survive. We would not be the country we love." "Why do you think your name has come up as running mate?"

