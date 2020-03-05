Elizabeth Warren Suspends Her Presidential Campaign

Articles

We saw this coming after Super Tuesday, but it doesn't make it easy to say goodbye. Elizabeth Warren is suspending her presidential campaign today. From @ewarren's remarks to campaign staff: pic.twitter.com/BS0SpJhyVu — David Gura (@davidgura) March 5, 2020 Coming in third in her home state of Massachusetts was a sure sign that she had no path to the nomination. Twitter reacts: My daughter is crying. "Why do boys always get to be president and girls don't?"America, you suck today. AGAIN. — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin ???????? (@ECMcLaughlin) March 5, 2020 Elizabeth Warren would’ve been a helluva president.

