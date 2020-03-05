Pence's Press Secretary Snaps At Reporter At Coronavirus Presser

Articles

Well this was a special ending to Mike Pence's Coronavirus briefing this morning: BRIAN KAREM: Can the uninsured get tested? [Pence and staff begin to exit room.] KAREM [louder] Gentlemen, ladies! Can the uninsured get tested? KATIE MILLER: Screaming for the camera won't get you anywhere. Yep, that's Stephen Miller's bride Katie, serving as point-person and press secretary for the Coronavirus outbreak and serving up a healthy dose of confidence and candor! Take a look at the "press release" she worked on earlier this week. It contains tweets "in praise of the president." TFW Bill Kristol questions your media release choices? This ludicrous press release from the Office of the Vice President presumably has an audience of one: Donald Trump. That the VP's office felt they had to do this to try to pacify the president suggests how nuts things must now be in the White House. pic.twitter.com/e5HWkTPx1e — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 3, 2020

