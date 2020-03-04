Bloomberg News Staffers Were Relieved When Its Owner Dropped His Campaign

Articles

Bloomberg News staffers reportedly felt a sense of relief when the former New York City mayor announced Wednesday morning that he was suspending his presidential campaign.

According to a CNN report Wednesday, tensions flared up within Bloomberg News as its journalists were assigned to cover their boss’ presidential campaign. When Bloomberg gained traction in polls, the newsroom began having discussions regarding what its coverage would look like under a Bloomberg presidency.

“We really do have a firewall with the campaign,” one journalist at Bloomberg News told CNN.

However, CNN noted that the campaign caused frustration due to management’s rules that prevented investigation into Bloomberg himself and his Democratic rivals.

Multiple Bloomberg News staffers privately told CNN Wednesday that they had no qualms with Bloomberg’s campaign suspension announcement.

In a memo to staff Wednesday, Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait wrote that the newsroom will return to its “normal coverage” of the presidential race.

“Now that Mike has said he is leaving the race for President, we will return to our normal coverage of the election; we will follow exactly the same coverage rules for the Democratic presidential candidates and President Donald Trump,” Micklethwait wrote in the memo. “We will disclose Mike’s financial support for other Democrats — just as we have always done where his financial support for political causes is relevant to our reporting.”

