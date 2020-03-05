In Wake of Super Tuesday, It's a Biden-Sanders Race

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 01:29

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the U.S. presidential race Wednesday, the day after former Vice President Joe Biden scored key victories in several of the Super Tuesday primaries. Biden’s dramatic political comeback has reshaped the Democratic primary battle into a two-man race between himself and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. VOA national correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington on where the race is headed.

