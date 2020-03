Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 23:27 Hits: 6

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) is likely to challenge Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) this year, reversing his position after a ferocious lobbying campaign from top Democrats who hope he can put another Senate seat in play. Bullock’s decision,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/486010-montana-governor-steve-bullock-plans-last-minute-run-for-senate