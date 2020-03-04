Black Southern Voters Signaled Bloomberg Wipeout On Super Tuesday

Articles

Helping to anchor the news coverage late into Super Tuesday evening, when it became apparent Joe Biden was going to pull out sweeping victories in the South, and surprising, dominating victories elsewhere, too, Joy Reid told a fascinating story about a scene she witnessed that gave her the glimpse into this occurrence three days before it took place. On that Sunday, March 2, at the commemoration of Bloody Sunday, which begins at Brown Chapel AME, Mike Bloomberg was there to speak. So was Joe Biden, but where they were seated spoke volumes about the difference in esteem with which the Black community held each candidate. After noting that Joe Biden was who most Black people preferred originally for this nomination, but had faltered a bit and been considering Bloomberg, once Elizabeth Warren scorched Bloomberg and sent him into the ether, and once Biden regained his footing, the Black community was solidly back behind Biden. And then Joy Reid told this story. REID: So now I just was down in South Carolina and in Selma, and there was a scene inside Brown Chapel AME that told me Biden's going to sweep this out. I knew he'd probably win the southern states but after that night I was like, oh, he's going to not just win, he's going to sweep. Biden is inside Brown Chapel AME, which is this revered church. You don't get on the pulpit. You don't get on the dais in a church like that. RACHEL MADDOW: Slow down. Tell the story with as much detail as possible. I've never heard a more fascinating story.

