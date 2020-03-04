Trump Blames Obama For His Botched COVID-19 Response

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 22:26 Hits: 3

*Please note the above video is two short clips spliced together.* Talking to reporters today Trump invented a way to blame President Barack Obama for the inadequate supplies and facilities needed to test for COVID-19, the coronavirus outbreak that has already claimed 11 lives in the United States. TRUMP: I just wanna add, if I could go a little bit further, the Obama Administration made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental to what we're doing. We undid that decision a few days ago, so that the testing can take place in a much more accurate and rapid fashion. That was a decision we disagreed with. I don't think we would have made it, for some reason it was made, but we've undone that decision. To quote the great VOX reporter, Aaron Rupar, what's he talking about? Trump on coronavirus testing: "The Obama administration made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental to what we're doing & we undid that decision a few days ago so that testing can take place in a much more accurate & rapid fashion" (what's he talking about?) pic.twitter.com/Z0UBaORIwI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trump-blames-obama-his-botched-coronavirus