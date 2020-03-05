'A Tool': Twitter Mocks Matt Gaetz For Wearing A Gas Mask On The House Floor

Articles

Matt Gaetz, the Republucan Representative from Florida who has a fun history of DUI, decided to make some sort of statement today in Congress when he wore a full on gas mask. In Congress. While working. Is this a statement about his fear of contracting coronavirus or was he mocking those that are afraid? People are dying worldwide, but hey, Matt Gaetz found it funny and decided to make it into a joke. Twitter had thoughts: You won’t believe the shoes Matt Gaetz is wearing today. #FloridaMan pic.twitter.com/VmFN7t0fjq — Jim Himes (@jahimes) March 4, 2020 Matt Gaetz was spotted wearing gas mask today in Congress. He might need it after all, shaking hands and all, Mike Pence is nearby, no kisses! pic.twitter.com/0X6elpFH74 — Max Howroute▫️ (@howroute) March 5, 2020

