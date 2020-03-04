Dear Leader Demands New Trump Political Appointees Specify What They Like Best About Him

Articles

A staple of Donald Trump's "presidency" has been the round-the-table invitations to top officials to offer their praise of Dear Leader during televised administration meetings, one of the more visible (and deeply weird) manifestations of Trump's insistence on lavish adulation and quick anger toward anyone who does not provide it. See, for example, the White House's briefings on COVID-19, which have featured very little substantive information but have been peppered with praise for Trump's supposed effectiveness in dealing with an outbreak for which we still have no competent measurements after early administration bungles. Now the demands that government officials offer up praise for Dear Leader are being expanded to a brand new venue: New hires in the Trump administration will be asked to write down what it is about Dear Leader they like best, and we are not even kidding on that one.

