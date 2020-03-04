Will Trump Tweets Ruin Jeff Sessions' Senate Hopes?

Articles

[Video above from 2017 as Jeff Sessions jokes about perjury with the Federalist Society.] It's nothing but gifts for Doug Jones if Republicans can't get their act together in Alabama. Alabama finally sent Judge Roy Moore packing, though. Moore did not make the cut. After yesterday's primary, there will be a run-off election on March 31 between Trump's former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University Football Coach Tommy Tuberville. Because, Alabama. The winner of that Republican run-off will take on Democratic Senator Doug Jones in November, which could be a very hard race to win oh wait a minute Trump tweeted this morning. This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins! https://t.co/2jGnRgOS6h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020 Looks like Trump isn't going to forgive Jeff Sessions for not being his Roy Cohn. What if Sessions is the Republican nominee? What's an Alabama MAGA type to do?

