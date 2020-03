Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 05:24 Hits: 4

The annual survey of the state of global freedom includes the world's two biggest democracies — India and the U.S. — among nations where freedom is declining.

(Image credit: Ng Han Guan/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/04/811752322/freedom-house-report-finds-freedom-on-the-wane-worldwide?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics