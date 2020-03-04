Biden Celebrates Big Super Tuesday Victory: 'We Are Better Than This President'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 05:11 Hits: 4

Despite a really scary moment when two anti-dairy protesters made their way to the stage where he was speaking, Joe Biden gave a passionate and joyful speech Tuesday night after "winning" eight states. I put "winning" in quotes because delegates are awarded proportionately to any viable candidate (over 15% of the totals). As of this writing, Biden has won Massachusetts, Alabama, North Carolina, Arkansas, Virginia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Minnesota, and he just pulled ahead in Texas. Elizabeth Warren is struggling everywhere and Bloomberg says he's going to "reassess." Here is the last half of Biden's speech, where he definitely raised the pitch into inspirational territory. Transcript is below.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/biden-celebrates-big-super-tuesday-victory