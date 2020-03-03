The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Confidence Interval: The Media Will Underrate Bernie Sanders On Super Tuesday

Here’s another installment in our new video series, Confidence Interval. First, we’ll present you with a “take” or hypothesis we’ve heard floating around regarding the 2020 presidential election. Then we’ll provide some analysis supporting why that take could be accurate.

Finally, we’ll tell you how much we believe in this take. Is this an idea we would die on a hill for? Or is it something we don’t believe in at all?

This time, elections analyst Nathaniel Rakich has a sneaking suspicion that the media will underrate Sen. Bernie Sanders’s performance on Super Tuesday.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/confidence-interval-the-media-will-underrate-bernie-sanders-on-super-tuesday/

