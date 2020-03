Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 00:20 Hits: 0

Virginia is one of the 14 states holding either a primary or a caucus on what's known as Super Tuesday in America. Registered voters have been coming out to weigh in on their choice for the Democratic presidential nominee. VOA's Unshin Lee reports from a local polling station in Arlington.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/super-tuesday-could-be-make-or-break-democrats-4210631