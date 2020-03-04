Super Tuesday Open Thread - UPDATE 4

Articles

We are not likely to get results from California until days from now. That's democracy. The times on this map are EASTERN. Super Tuesday poll closing times pic.twitter.com/Tw1uaRSnw5 — Bruce Mehlman (@bpmehlman) March 3, 2020 What are you seeing in the results? UPDATE 1: Virginia goes to Biden in the early projections. It's hard to say for sure what that translates to because of how viability plays in and what that means for other candidates, but he will have at least 16 of the 99 delegates at stake. Vermont is called for Bernie. I'm not going to add delegates to the totals because it's impossible to know how they're going to fall, though I'm sure Vermont's 16 will go to Bernie. UPDATE 2: North Carolina has called it for Biden. I will just say that these calls, in my opinion, influence states still voting -- like CA. UPDATE 3: American Samoa goes to Bloomberg, acing Tulsi out. UPDATE 4: Alabama is called for Biden. Oklahoma, Massachusetts and Maine are too early to call. Oklahoma too early to call.

